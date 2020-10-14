Delta earmarks N378bn as budget estimate for 2021

The Delta State Executive Council, yesterday approved a draft estimate of N378 billion as budget for 2021. The document would be presented to the state House of Assembly next week for approval. This was part of resolutions reached at the State Executive Council(SEC) meeting presided over by the state governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa.

The Commissioner for Information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu, said that about N174 billion would be used for recurrent expenditure while N203 billion would be channelled into critical infrastructure, emphasising that the budget would be used mainly to advance the ‘Stronger Delta Vision’ of the state government.

“The first very important decision that was reached at today’s exco is the approval of the draft estimate of 2021 budget of the state. A budget of N372 billion was presented by the Economic Planning Ministry for consideration at Exco. “After some adjustments here and there and the need for us to also tackle certain critical infrastructure in the state, the budget was taken up to N378 billion.

So, that is what is going to be presented to the state House of Assembly “Good enough, in that budget, we have about N174 billion and some fractions that will be deployed to recurrent expenditure and the remaining N203 billion and some fractions will be deployed to address critical infrastructure in the state and this infrastructure is aimed at strengthening the ‘Stronger Delta Agenda’ of the administration.”

