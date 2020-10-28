Delta: Education, road, health top N378.4bn 2021 Budget

The Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, yesterday presented a total of N378,484,397,889 as budget for 2021 fiscal year to the state House of Assembly eswith education, health sectors and road infrastructure as priority projects. The N378 billion budget as presented by the governor, comprises a recurrent expenditure of N171,230,826,568, representing 45.24 per cent of the entire budget size, and a capital expenditure of N207,253,571,321, which translates to 54.76 per cent.

This represented N96,152,501,504 or 34.05 per cent increase over the revised budget of 2020, which the governor said was necessitated by the realities of the times with respect to gradual improvement in revenue inflow from the federal allocation as the impact of COVID-19 pandemic. Okowa, who said for the Ministry of Works, the sum of N66,659,711,358 had been earmarked for roads infrastructure in the 2021 budget proposals, said: “Road interconnectivity is a pre-requisite for commerce and economic development.

Since inception of this administration in 2015, we have commenced 439 road projects, aside from those done by the Ministry of Urban Renewal, the Delta State Capital Development Territory Agency, Warri/Uvwie and Environs Development Agency, and Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission.”

He also recalled that in 2019, his administration created the Ministry of Technical Education to give priority to technical education in the state and commenced the establishment of nine new technical colleges, which will kick-off in the 2021/2022 academic session. While he noted that the state had met its obligation to the UBEC in terms of payment of the state counterpart funding which increased from N852.95 million in 2011 to N1.5 billion in 2020, he said the sum of N23,553,836,163 was provided for the education sub-sector in the 2021 fiscal year.

