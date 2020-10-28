News

Delta: Education, road, health top N378.4bn 2021 Budget

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole Comment(0)

The Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, yesterday presented a total of N378,484,397,889 as budget for 2021 fiscal year to the state House of Assembly eswith education, health sectors and road infrastructure as priority projects. The N378 billion budget as presented by the governor, comprises a recurrent expenditure of N171,230,826,568, representing 45.24 per cent of the entire budget size, and a capital expenditure of N207,253,571,321, which translates to 54.76 per cent.

This represented N96,152,501,504 or 34.05 per cent increase over the revised budget of 2020, which the governor said was necessitated by the realities of the times with respect to gradual improvement in revenue inflow from the federal allocation as the impact of COVID-19 pandemic. Okowa, who said for the Ministry of Works, the sum of N66,659,711,358 had been earmarked for roads infrastructure in the 2021 budget proposals, said: “Road interconnectivity is a pre-requisite for commerce and economic development.

Since inception of this administration in 2015, we have commenced 439 road projects, aside from those done by the Ministry of Urban Renewal, the Delta State Capital Development Territory Agency, Warri/Uvwie and Environs Development Agency, and Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission.”

He also recalled that in 2019, his administration created the Ministry of Technical Education to give priority to technical education in the state and commenced the establishment of nine new technical colleges, which will kick-off in the 2021/2022 academic session. While he noted that the state had met its obligation to the UBEC in terms of payment of the state counterpart funding which increased from N852.95 million in 2011 to N1.5 billion in 2020, he said the sum of N23,553,836,163 was provided for the education sub-sector in the 2021 fiscal year.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Insecurity: CAN declares August 23 collective prayer day for Nigeria

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

Disturbed over the rising cases of insecurity in the country, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), has declared 23rd August, 2020, as a day to offer collective prayers, seeking God’s intervention in Nigeria. CAN, since the beginning of the year, has consistently called on churches in Nigeria to embark on a joint offering of special […]
News

Ashafa: We’ll provide houses for millions of Nigerians

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

The newly appointed Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Federal Housing Authority, Senator Gbenga Ashafa Friday lauded President Muhammadu Buhari on his appointment. The Managing Director, who also pledged to vigorously implement the Federal Government’s housing policy, said that he would work to ensure the provision of mass affordable housing for millions of […]
News

US approves massive $1.8bn arms deal for Taiwan

Posted on Author Reporter

  The US has approved arms sales to Taiwan worth around $1.8bn (£1.4bn), in a move that is likely to increase tensions with China. The Pentagon said the deal comprised three weapons systems including rocket launchers, sensors and artillery. Taiwan, which considers itself a country, is seen as a renegade province by China, reports the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: