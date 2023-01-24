Delta extols Heritage Bank’s commitment to women empowerment

Delta State Government has commended the commitment of Heritage Bank Plc in its unrivaled support towards the economic empowerment of vulnerable and poor women across the state. His Excellency, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, Delta State Governor, while delivering a keynote address, gave this submission at the 4th Phase of Women Empowerment Skill Acquisition Programme (WESAP) in Asaba, Delta State.

Okowa, who was represented by his wife, Her Excellency, Dame Edith Okowa, hinted that the State Ministry of Women Affairs had empowered over 1,460 women across 25 local government areas in different phases from 2020 till date.

This is inclusive of the 325 beneficiaries who are being equipped with tools after intensive training to perfect their skills to lift them out of poverty and enhance their participation in the economy.

“Empowering our womenfolk is an integral part of this administration’s economic policies, which prioritizes the poor and vulnerable. Since we came on board in May 2015, we have undertaken several measures through the Ministry of Women Affairs, Community and Social Development to lift our women out of poverty and enhance their participation in the economy,” he stated.

