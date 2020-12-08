Sports

Delta FA crisis: Fuludu optimistic of good FIFA’s verdict

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Comment(0)

…writes NFF over palliatives

 

The Chairman of the Delta State Football Association, Edema Fuludu, has said that he was waiting of a further action by the Federation of International Football over the current imbroglio that has enveloped football in the state.
Fuludu said at the weekend that the recent letter of FIFA to the Nigeria Football Federation was an indication that something positive will happen soon on the ongoing crisis.
FIFA, only recently wrote a letter to the NFF over the Delta FA elections won by Edema Fuludu as Chairman and Victor Ikpeba as Vice chairman respectively. The world football body demanded for answers over alleged interference from Abuja on the affairs of the body in Asaba.
“They kept that letter and I learnt they are trying to reply secretly,” a source said.
The Delta FA sent two separate letters with documents on NFF’s Statutes, Delta FA Statutes and State FA laws.
It could be recalled that the NFF earlier in the year set up a normalization committee which conducted an election that brought in another factional chairman, Kenneth Nwaomucha.
Fuludu also told newsmen that he had written the NFF to send the FIFA palliatives, which is a COVID-19 relief grant, to his team and no other person.
“What they are doing all along are attempts to legalise illegalities. The palliatives should come to us and not an illegal body,” Fuludu said.

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Loyalty is hard to come by –Ozil

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Mesut Ozil has reacted after being axed from Arsenal’s 25-man Premier League squad, claiming “loyalty is hard to come by”. Mikel Arteta left the German out of his official squad for the 2020-21 top-flight season on Tuesday, having kept him on the sidelines since the Gunners’ return to action post-lockdown back in June. That decision […]
Sports

EPL: Son, Kane score again as Spurs beat Arsenal to go top

Posted on Author Reporter

  Tottenham returned to the top of the Premier League table with a comfortable victory over arch-rivals Arsenal as Harry Kane became the north London derby’s highest goalscorer. The deadly double act of Kane and Son Heung-min were at the heart of another impressive Spurs win and both were on the scoresheet as Spurs took […]
Sports

Dare showers praises on Kida, NBBF

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Minister of Youth and Sports, Mr Sunday Dare, has showered encomiums on the board of the Nigeria Basketball Federation for its continued efforts in rewriting the history of basketball in Nigeria.   Speaking recently in Lagos, Dare noted that the NBBF board under the leadership of Musa Kida has made Nigerians proud with great achievements […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: