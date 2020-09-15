Delta FA crisis: Pressure mounts on Edema, Ikpeba to stage fresh election

•Chris Green faults normalization body, fresh poll

•South-South chairmen reject proposed election

The administrative football crisis in Delta State took a new twist at the weekend as some powerful forces mounted pressure on FA chairman, Edema Fuludu and vice, Victor Ikpeba, to stage a fresh election in the state.

will be recalled that the normalization committee set up by the Nigeria Football Federation recently indicated that a fresh election will be staged on September 15 (today).

Due to public criticism of the idea which many observed is not in the statutes of the NFF, the apex football ruling body has been sending associates to appeal to the current leadership of football in the state to conduct another election.

Edema, who confirmed the situation to newsmen vowed not to be part of illegality. He said: “I have received many calls but the legitimacy of the current board remains intact. We cannot sell our conscience.

Our aim is to make football grow in the state but the obstacles we are facing are too much. So much power play from Delta to Abuja over selfish interest of those involve in the bad politics.”

Chairman of the Rivers State Football Association and a former member of the NFF, Barr. Chris Green, also faulted the setting up of a normalization committee to run football in Delta State and also the move to stage a fresh election in the state. Green said there was need for peace to reign in the state so that football could flourish as expected.

“I don’t know where they get the normalization from because it is not in the football statute. It is so strange and sad for the development of the game,” Green said. In a letter the South South Chairmen wrote to the general Secretary of the NFF, it reads: “Normalization committee can only become part of our laws if it is adopted by the congress of the NFF, which is the only organ in the NFF with the powers Aribo to amend or alter the statute of the NFF.

