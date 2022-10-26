Delta FA gifts Henry Nwosu N.1m for treatment

Succour came the way of Super Eagles legend Henry Nwosu (MON) as the Delta State Football Association (DFA) presented a sum of N.1m to support his health challenges, BSNSports.com.ng reports. The Delta FA paid him a courtesy visit in Asaba and said it will do all it can as a body to support ex-internationals who have contributed their quota towards the growth and development of football while representing Nigeria.

The Chairman of the DFA, Chief Kenneth Nwamuocha was represented by a member of the Board, Mr Harrison Ocholor and the FA Secretary Mr Azuka Ogosi. Nwamuocha noted that the DFA appreciates the contributions of Henry Nwosu to the senior national team the Super Eagles, adding that he remains an inspiration to generations of footballers. The DFA later presented N100,000.00 to assist the ex-international in his treatment and called on Nigerians to support Nwosu. Responding, the legend appreciated the DFA and indeed all Nigerians for the support since his health challenge started.

