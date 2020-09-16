Delta: Fence kills teenager, water tank collapses on family

Fence of a building yesterday collapsed and killed a teenage boy, Gbenga Owolabi, at Afiesere town in Ughelli North Local Government Area in Delta State. This occurred barely an hour after a family of four narrowly escaped death when the overhead water tank collapsed on their sitting room while they were watching television.

The tank, full of water, caved into their apartment at Jude Okafor Street at Ogbosedi Quarters ib Okpanam, a community near Asaba, the state capital. It came two days after a collapsed story building at Okwe axis of Asaba killed one and left several other occupants of the house wounded.

The Afiesere victim, Owolabi, who sat for the West African School Certificate Examination last week, died instantly. He was said to be returning during a downpour from the hospital where he had gone to give food to his younger sister on admission.

The fence was built round the property of the wife of a business magnate (name withheld) located at Damure Street, Afiesere. Sympathisers’ frantic efforts to rescue Owolabi failed. The people described the victim as a humble and respectful boy. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Onome Onomewakpoyeya, could not be reached for confirmation as at press time. Shortly after the water tank collapsed, the landlord allegedly served a court notice on the lucky family of Mr. Ben Aladino, an official of the Delta State Fire Service, to quit the apartment.

