Delta, FG partner on solid minerals devt

Delta Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, yesterday said the state government was willing to partner the Federal government to develop the solid mineral sector in the state. Okowa stated this while fielding questions from journalists shortly after receiving Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development, Dr. Uche Ogah, who paid him a courtesy visit at Government House, Asaba.

He said he was pleased with the minister’s visit and that there was need for a strong collaboration between the Federal Government, the states and the private sector to develop the solid minerals industry. Okowa noted that if the sector was developed, states and Federal Government would have less revenue challenges as they currently depended on oil minerals alone to develop the country. He said: “Apparently he has given me some briefs and I do know that the appropriate ministries will be made to relate with his office, including my office relating directly with him.

News

COVID-19: Wear face masks, Adeboye tells Nigerians

Posted on Author Reporter

  The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has advised Nigerians to protect themselves from COVID-19 by wearing a face mask. Adeboye’s comments come amid controversy among denominations on whether or not Christians should use masks. The highly respected cleric simply tweeted from his verified Twitter account: “Stay […]
News Top Stories

Fitch warns over Nigeria, others’ rising debt

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Global credit rating agency, Fitch Rat-ings, yesterday warned that govern-ment debt burden across sub-Saharan Africa was rising at a faster pace and to higher levels than elsewhere in emerging markets, heightening the risk of further rating downgrades and defaults. Fitch predicted that the median of government debt-to- Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the 19 sovereigns […]
News Top Stories

CBN mandates banks to pay diaspora remittances in dollar

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Apex bank issues clarification on domiciliary accounts     The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has directed that beneficiaries of diaspora remittances through International Monetary Transfer Operators (IMTOs) should, henceforth, receive such inflows in foreign currency (US Dollar) through the designated bank of their choice.   The apex bank, which stated this in a circular […]

