Delta, FG partner on solid minerals devt

Delta Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, yesterday said the state government was willing to partner the Federal government to develop the solid mineral sector in the state. Okowa stated this while fielding questions from journalists shortly after receiving Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development, Dr. Uche Ogah, who paid him a courtesy visit at Government House, Asaba.

He said he was pleased with the minister’s visit and that there was need for a strong collaboration between the Federal Government, the states and the private sector to develop the solid minerals industry. Okowa noted that if the sector was developed, states and Federal Government would have less revenue challenges as they currently depended on oil minerals alone to develop the country. He said: “Apparently he has given me some briefs and I do know that the appropriate ministries will be made to relate with his office, including my office relating directly with him.

