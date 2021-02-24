News Top Stories

Delta, FIDC-Menzies sign concession pact for Asaba airport

The Delta State Government has entered into a 30-year concession agreement with FIDCMenzies, the Mater concessionaire’s Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) which has been incorporated with the name, Asaba Airport Company Limited. The firm will manage the Asaba International Airport. The airport is the first privatized aerodrome in Nigeria.

 

The mandate of the major concessionaire is to grow traffic and economic prosperity of the state by taking advantage of the proximity of Asaba to Eastern commercial hub of Onitsha and Nnewi in Anambra State.

 

Other sub-concessionaires of the aerodrome are Air Peace as the anchor airline and had indicated plans to build Maintenance Repair Overhaul (MRO) facility; Multifreight Cargo and Logistics, which will provide cargo and logistics services; Arbico Construction Company, which intends to develop the business park, hotel and convention centre.

 

Rainoil Limited and Cybernectics Limited are to develop the tank farm and provide aviation fuel while Quorum Aviation Limited is poised to develop and manage the private jet and helicopter terminal. The concession stipulates that the concessionaire would pay the state government N100 million royalty every year for the 30-year concession pact.

 

The concessionaire is mandated to pay the state government 2.5% profit annually before tax just as the firm was given five years tax exemption to enable it stabilize to provide major facilities at the airport. The concessionaire was equally, as part of the agreement, expected to deposit N1 billion as concession fees within two weeks before commencement of operation.

 

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, at the agreement signing ceremony in Asaba, stated that the state govern  ment resolved that concession was the most suitable option at this time.

 

The governor lamented that the airport, which was conceived and built by former Governor Emmanuel Uduaghan to tap from the proximity of the Eastern cities of Onitsha and Nnewi and to be a hub for cargo export for agricultural and manufactured products, suffered a major setback when the airport was downgraded to a category three by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) just few months before his administration came in at the time of economic recession.

 

He noted that the state government concluded it was going to turn it into international economic airport that is self-sustaining through a robust Public Private Partnership (PPP).

 

His words: “This administration had to undertake the reconstruction of the runway, taxi ways and other auxiliary works, completed the perimeter fencing, evacuated the hill beside the airport as demanded by the regulatory  authority. Subsequently, the airport was upgraded which enables aircraft such as B737, B747, Airbus planes to land”.

 

“This administration completed the installation of ILS and airfield lighting system so that the airport can handle night operations. The airport has operated several night flights approved by the NCAA and NAMA. The firefighting system has been completed while the controller tower has been modernized.

 

“The concessionaire shall be responsible for the management, operational and maintenance of the airport, keeping the airport in good operating condition through the concession period and in accordance with best industry practice and conditions of the agreement.”

