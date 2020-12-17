Delta floats N4.2bn fish market on Atlantic Ocean ban

The Delta State Government has established a market at Oghoye, a fishing community along the shores of the Atlantic Ocean, worth N4.2 billion to boost trade and industrial development of the state.

Oghoye is a fishing community in the Warri North Local Government Area of the state, and it is about a 15-minute drive to the neighbouring Waterside area of Ondo State. The state Commissioner for Works, Olorogun James Augoye, who disclosed this while addressing members of Asaba Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) yesterday, however, said that the N4.2 billion market was one of the legacy projects of the Governor Ifeanyi Okowa administration. He said that the people of Oghoye had initially been trading at the market which was built with planks, but the state government decided to erect a permanent structure at the location along the Athletic Ocean in order to boost the local economy.

The Commissioner, who added that the project would not only serve the state and its people but the neighbouring states, especially the Ilaje part of Ondo State, said: “It is going to improve the business of the local community. Oghoye is a fishing community, and at the moment, their fishes are wasting away because they do not have preservation facilities.”

