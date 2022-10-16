Delta Flood: IDPs rise 15,002

The statistics of the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) across the 25 local government areas of Delta State has risen geometrically from 5,554 to over 10,502.

The figure was recorded after the founder of ’05 Initiative’ and wife of the state governor, Dame Edith Okowa, the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Chief Patrick Ukah, and the Director-General of the Bureau of Orientation in the state, Barr Euguene Uzum visited the camps in Oleh, Ozoro and Utagba-Ogbe, out of the 10 camps that were set up by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

The wife of the governor sternly warned them against sexual immorality during their stay in the camp before donating relief materials to the 5,500 victims in the three camps.

She urged the 3,074 IDPs at Utagba-Ogbe Technical College in Kwale, the 1,180 at Alaka Grammar School in Ozoro, and the 1,300 at Isoko Central School, Oleh, Sunday to accept with fortitude a situation they cannot change.

She said: “Do not see your current situation as the end of life. God is in charge of your cases. You’re coming to the IDP camp is not a period of immorality. You should zip up so as not to put your future in jeopardy. See your presence in the camp as an opportunity to strengthen your divine relationship with God.”

She donated mosquito nets, bags of rice and beans, tubers of yams, cooking oil and mattresses.

But the SSG warned the camps’ commandants against undemocratic behaviour and directed them to put modalities in place for the effective disposal of refuse so as to curtail the spread of diseases.

