Metro & Crime

Delta gas explosion victims moved to UBTH, FMC

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole ASABA Comment(0)
  • Okowa picks bill, visits families

 

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has picked the bills for the treatment of the 11 victims of the gas plant explosion at Agbor, Ika axis of Delta State.

 

 

The Saturday night explosion also claimed four lives and burnt several residential buildings around the gas plant.

 

The governor also made an initial deposit of N3 million for the treatment of the 11 hospitalised victims, who were severely burnt. Okowa, who visited the scene after the fire had subsided, bemoaned the death of the four people and condoled with their families.

 

The governor described the fire disaster as an unfortunate incident and ordered that the survivors be referred to a specialised centre for treatment at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH), owing to their high degrees of burns. He said: “It is unfortunate.

 

The tanker was trying to discharge gas. We have seen the extent of damage caused by the inferno. We lost four people, three children and a woman. “After my visit to the two families that lost their dear ones. I also visited the Central Hospital at Agbor where they were initially rushed to with varying degrees of burns ranging from 80 to 90 per cent.

 

“Because of the extent of the burns, they have been transferred to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Asaba and the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH) with aid of ambulances provided by the state government.

 

“Any burn that is above 30  per cent is a major burn and we are talking about 80 to 90 per cent burns here.

 

When you have such a degree of burns many hospitals will not accept them because the survival rate is low. “I have directed the Commissioner for Health to make some deposits at the hospitals to enable them to have full treatment.”

 

The governor promised to liaise with the state House of Assembly to come up with regulations on location of such plants.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Killing of policemen’ll strengthen fight against insurgency – IGP

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Mohammed Adamu, has said that Friday’s attack on the convoy of Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, at Barwati village in Borno State, by suspected terrorists, will not dampen the morale of security personnel prosecuting the counter-insurgency war.   Rather, the IGP assured that “the incident has further […]
Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Crashed fuel tanker spilling contents in Festac

Posted on Author Reporter

  Reports reaching New Telegraph are indicating that a tanker has upturned at the Festac Link Bridge area of Lagos spilling its contents. According to the reports, residents are currently scooping fuel from the ruptured tanker heightening fears of the possibility of an explosion. This latest accident is coming barely 24 hours after another incident […]
Metro & Crime

Couple attacked for reporting party goers as cultists

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

A cleric, Mr. Fasipe David and his wife, Toyin, have accused the family of one Mr. Bankole Taiwo for attacking them over claims that they acted as an informant to a vigilante group that disrupted a birthday party purportedly being held by cultists in the Ikorodu area of Lagos State. Speaking to newsmen, the cleric […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica