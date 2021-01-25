Delta gas explosion victims moved to UBTH, FMC

Okowa picks bill, visits families

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has picked the bills for the treatment of the 11 victims of the gas plant explosion at Agbor, Ika axis of Delta State.

The Saturday night explosion also claimed four lives and burnt several residential buildings around the gas plant.

The governor also made an initial deposit of N3 million for the treatment of the 11 hospitalised victims, who were severely burnt. Okowa, who visited the scene after the fire had subsided, bemoaned the death of the four people and condoled with their families.

The governor described the fire disaster as an unfortunate incident and ordered that the survivors be referred to a specialised centre for treatment at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH), owing to their high degrees of burns. He said: “It is unfortunate.

The tanker was trying to discharge gas. We have seen the extent of damage caused by the inferno. We lost four people, three children and a woman. “After my visit to the two families that lost their dear ones. I also visited the Central Hospital at Agbor where they were initially rushed to with varying degrees of burns ranging from 80 to 90 per cent.

“Because of the extent of the burns, they have been transferred to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Asaba and the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH) with aid of ambulances provided by the state government.

“Any burn that is above 30 per cent is a major burn and we are talking about 80 to 90 per cent burns here.

When you have such a degree of burns many hospitals will not accept them because the survival rate is low. “I have directed the Commissioner for Health to make some deposits at the hospitals to enable them to have full treatment.”

The governor promised to liaise with the state House of Assembly to come up with regulations on location of such plants.

