Delta gas fire: When hell came down to Agbor

It was a day nobody prayed for. Nobody would actually wish for it. But the people of Agbor, in Ika area of Delta State had a day they would have wished to forget but can’t in a hurry. A gas filling station exploded in daylight, killing and injuring many. DOMINIC ADEWOLE reports

It was a gloomy day recently at Agbor in Ika axis of Delta State, when a gas plant exploded. It is only the casualties that can tell their ordeal and count their losses, not onlookers, sympathizers, passersby or visitors to the scene. It was an unforgettable day in the ill-fated town.

The hearts of residents and sympathizers were heavy as they watched their fellow men and women, young and old, even kinsmen, burning in a balloon-like fire and hearing their cry for help in agony. But they were helpless and forlorn. Onlookers gasped and panted, wept and gnashed their teeth as the fire covered the adjourning houses in a burning furnace-like nature.

Although, several reasons had been adduced for the outbreak of the fire, the question about the number of deaths recorded and houses burnt had refused to die. Pundits are of the opinion that the alleged negligence on the part of the owner of the gas plant should be probed and tackled legally to serve as deterrent to others in petrol and gas business.

They wondered why it was not in the news that Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has ordered the arrest of the gas plant owner, pending the investigations into the overt and covert causes of the explosion. South South Focus findings revealed that the gas explosion was as a result of negligence and failed adherence to laid down rules.

Firstly, the gas station, with the name: Osadebe Gas Plant, has just operated in the locality for a month and this was its third gas delivery it was receiving since it was opened in late December 2020.

The LPG installed capacity, it was learnt, is seven tonnes and the owner is had allegedly ordered about 10 tonnes. On the fateful day and other days, while delivery is on, he normally sells or discharges to retailers to allegedly create room for the extra-three tonnes gas to be off-loaded. Luck ran against him.

No retailer came as they went to other plants to buy since he does not have the product before the fateful day. The engineer, who allegedly calibrated the second delivery, warned that on no account should they buy more than seven tonnes but the owner turned deaf ears. “On this third delivery, the one that caused this inferno, the owner didn’t bother to call the engineer but asked the driver who does not know the capacity of the tank to do the off-loading.

“As the tank filled to its capacity and got over-filled and he continued filling until the valve could no longer sustain the pressure and burst. “Instead of locking the outlet and inlet valve, they ran away. The leakage subsequently spread to the palm plantation and neighbouring buildings where cooking and other domestic works were taking place, fire ignited”, a constant buyer at the station narrated. He maintained: “The fire did not start at the gas plant but at the homes where the leaking gas has reached.

The fire started and quickly moved to the gas plant and it became uncontrollable like harmattan fire. “If the fire had started at the plant, the destruction would not have been much. It would have centred mainly within the gas plant station. Even those palm trees around the scene would have helped to reduce the impact of the blast”, the source further said.

Another source, who expressed sorrow and tears, and exclaimed, ‘what a pity’, blamed the occurence on inexperience and greed of the owner of the gas plant. For two reasons, he described fire outbreak as an avoidable disaster. He said: “He (Osadebe, the owner of the gas plant) is a neophyte in the business.

He started selling gas just this December 2020. He experienced loss in the previous sales due to leakages from his tanks. In this second gas product discharge, he tried adopting unorthodox method by discharging from truck to cylinders, against the advice of the truck driver.

But the truck driver, who knows the danger that is involved in the method allegedly walked out of the premise of the gas station before the explosion. Two, he was using hand tanks as storage tanks.

So, the disaster occurred as the gas plant was discharging product, hence the truck burnt inside the yard.” The fire incident soon went viral that Governor Ifeanyi Okowa got disturbed. He raced to the scene with his retinue of aides but the deed was done. Even men of the Fire Service battled in vain as lives were lost, houses and cars were burnt. The ill-fated truck completely went into it.

The governor immediately picked the bills for the treatment of the said 11 burnt victims of the explosion but lamented and condoled with the family of the four persons that died in the fire.

He dropped N3 million on the spot as commencement fee for the treatment of the 11 hospitalized persons and ordered that the survivors should be referred to a specialized centre for treatment at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH) owing to the high degree of burns. He described the fire disaster as an unfortunate incident.

“It is unfortunate. The tanker was trying to discharge gas. We have seen the extent of damage caused by the inferno. We lost four persons, three children and a woman. “After my visit to the two families that lost their dear ones, I also visited the Central Hospital at Agbor, where they were initially rushed to with varying degrees of burns ranging from 80 to 90 per cent.

“Because of the extent of the burns, they have been transferred to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Asaba and the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH) with aid of ambulances provided by the state government.”

As a Medical Doctor turned politician, he displayed his expertise. “Any burn that is above 30 per cent is a major burn and we are talking about 80 to 90 per cent burns here. When you have such a degree of burns, many hospitals will not accept them because the survival rate is low.

“I have directed the Commissioner for Health to make some deposits at the hospitals to enable them have full treatment,” he said. The governor promised to liaise with the state’s House of Assembly to come up with a regulation on sites of such investments. But the casualty figure changed few days after as many families, including one Monday Osadume, who said he lost five persons and Victor Uruakpo claimed to have lost two children and an aged mother to the fire disaster. Osadume said properties worth millions of naira were destroyed by the inferno, including buildings, vehicles, motorcycles, bicycles and other valuable items, not worthy of mention.

As 5p.m, the explosion had already engulfed the entire vicinity and lasted for over three hours before the arrival of men of the state Fire Service. They said some passersby had their fair share of the gory tale.

Osadume said some of those that were busy taking photos and recording the video of the fire lost their lives. “Unknowing to them that the gas vapour had circulated the air and surrounded where they were standing, the fire burnt them.

Even some of those in the neighbourhood who went to complain to the management about the gas leakage did not come back. Some burnt to ashes my brother”, Uruakpo said. In sober reflection, sympathizers had not stopped trooping to the families of the victims. Uruakpa, who was filled with emotions, cried that he buried his two children on Tuesday, last week, while arrangement was in progress to carry their mother back to Imo State for burial.

He said: “I am feeling bad now. I’m confused over the whole thing. As I speak to you, I don’t have strength. For what happened, there is no amount of money that can be given to me that will bring back the people – two of my children, Treasure and Triumph and my mother, Uruakpa Ada. I have no joy again. They were burnt to death. “I just buried two of my children and my mother will be taken to Imo State for burial because we cannot burial her here. We buried my father on December 28, 2020.

It is unfortunate that I lost another three at a go again. “I was not at home the day the fire came. They called me that fire is burning our house. When I got there, it was a different thing. Wide fire everywhere! I couldn’t be of help. What I saw was beyond my expectation. More than 10 persons died. My house burnt down completely. “When Governor Okowa came, he visited me personally and he was even consoling me. He said I should not worry, that they will get back to me but I have not heard from him.

“The fire came from the gas plant. It is now I know quite well that it is bad to site a gas plant in a residential environment. It should be located outside residential area, to save the lives of the people. You can see the damages for yourself.

You don’t need a soothsayer to tell you that no one can survive in a burnt house like this. They were captured inside the house by the fire”, he cried. He confirmed that there was a leakage in the gas plant.

So, the gas vapour was in the air, and the people at the gas station noticed it but they ran away without informing the residents. He said the pepper-soup-joint around the scene must have attracted fire. Osadume lamented that the explosion has rendered him hopeless after losing four members of his family to the explosion. He wept: “My wife, Victoria, a 58-yearold woman, my two children, Damilola and Victory, 13 and 15 years respectively including my grandson, Peace, were all burnt to death.”

