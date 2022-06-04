Delta: Gbagi dumps PDP, emerges SDP governorship candidate

A leading governorship aspirant in Delta State and former minister of state for education, Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi, yesterday officially joined the Social Democratic Party (SDP) from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Gbagi has also emerged the governorship candidate of the SDP in Delta State for the 2023 governorship election in the state. The former minister defected to the SDP after he fell out with Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of the state over his alleged open support for the PDP governorship candidate and Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori. The Oginibo-born politician and industrialist was the sole governorship aspirant of the SDP. He emerged through a voice motion moved by a delegate from Bomadi Ward 3, Mr Mike Ujobolo. The motion was supported by another delegate, Pastor Victor Agbula Igbule from Ward 6 in Udu Local Government Area.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...