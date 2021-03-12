Delta gets 85,700 doses of COVID-19 vaccines

The Delta State Government yesterday took delivery of over 85,700 COVID-19 vaccines, saying it has also spent the N1 billion palliative funds from the Federal Government on the state’s health workers. The state government maintained that the N1 billion was used to pay the salaries and hazard allowances of health workers, who are at the forefront of the fight against the spread of the virus.

The state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Mordi Ononye, who disclosed that the vaccine would be flagged off in Asaba today (Friday) with Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and other top government functionaries taking the first jab, urged residents not to fear to be vaccinated. He said: “The N1 billion was not misappropriated as we purchased several equipment for treatment of patients, while the payment of the health workers N1 billion is like a drop in the ocean in fight against the disease. In the first wave of COVID-19, we had all encompassing activities and those who found themselves in the frontline were well catered for.” The Commissioner, however, added that only adults from 18 years above would partake of the vaccine while pregnant women and lactating mothers should seek medical advice before accepting to be administered with the vaccine.

According to him, the vaccine would be administered in batches across the 25 local government areas of the state, with health workers, traditional rulers, journalists and security personnel on the frontline roll. Ononye, who decried the mythical speculations about any demonic code surrounding the COVID-19 vaccines, said: “Some people say that Covid-19 vaccine is a mark of the devil. What I know is that it is like any other vaccine that makes chances of survival from a virus or disease.”

