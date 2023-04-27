News

Delta Gets EPZ Operational Licence

The Delta State government has received an operational licence from the Federal Government through the Nigerian Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA) to float its Special Economic Zone.

The state Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, yesterday in Asaba, the state capital, said with the operational licence, the state was ready to partner investors in order to boost the oil and gas sector of the state and country at large.

He said the availability of four seaports and two airports in addition to necessary infrastructure, such as good road networks has given impetus to the approval, even as he said that his administration had provided an enabling environment, in terms of peace and security for investors and their investments to thrive.

The governor, therefore, assured investors of a sustainable business environ – ment and partnership under his successor, Sheriff Oborevwori.

