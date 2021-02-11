Delta gov lauds Jim Ovia for contributions to humanity

News Top Stories

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has commended the Chairman of Zenith Bank Plc, Mr. Jim Ovia for his immense contribution to humanity and the development of the country. Okowa gave the commendation yesterday while receiving Ovia, who visited him at the Government House, Asaba, the state capital, to condole with him over the death of his father, Sir Okorie Okowa. He said that the Zenith Bank Chairman had contributed immensely towards making life better for Nigerians, especially in Delta State and urged him not to relent.

The governor also appealed to the wealthy and good spirited individuals and corporate organisations in the society to use their God-given blessings to impact on the society in order to make life more meaningful for the people. He further thanked Ovia for the visit, saying: “I am very happy about this condolence visit even when you have spoken with me on the phone. Taking time out of your very busy schedule to be here very early in the day on a working day shows how much love you have for me and my family.” Earlier, Ovia, who was in company with the Executive Director of the bank, Mr. Dennis Olisa and the Group Zonal Head in Delta, Mr. Lucky Ighade, had said that he was in Asaba to pay his condolences to the governor and his family on the passing of their father.

He, therefore, pledged the support of the bank towards giving the late patriarch of the Okowa family a deserved funeral. The governor further added: “We give thanks to God for it has pleased Him to call our father home because He gave him the opportunity to live a full life at the age of 88 and we cannot but say thank you to God.

