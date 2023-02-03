News

Delta Gov To Clark: God gives power, not man

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole Comment(0)

Delta state Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has urged his teeming supporters not to be dissuaded by the outburst of the First Republican Minister of Information, Chief Edwin Kiagbodo Clark, over his PDP presidential joint ticket with Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

Clark had yesterday rejected the governor’s presidential bid and described him as a betrayer of the agenda of the Southern Nigeria by agreeing to be the running mate to Atiku instead of Atiku being his vice to balance the power shift project. But the governor, who described Clark as ‘a respected elder statesman’, ascribed his emergence as the “Will of God, not man”. His Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olise Ifeajika, said the foremost Ijaw leader had forgotten the place of God in matters concerning power rotation.

He said: “It is God that gives power. The elder statesman is entitle to his opinion but the electorates will decide by their voting rights.” He said his principal was not a traitor and neither did he betray the Southern Nigeria people. He explained how the Ortom’s PDP Committee threw the race open before Atiku grabbed the ticket. He said: “And since Atiku won the presidential ticket, his running must definitely come from the South.” He said it would be uncharitable for any PDP stalwart to label his principal an enemy of his people when Atiku emerged through a credible primary election, conducted by the party.”

 

