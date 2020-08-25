News

Delta: Govt blasts Edo APC over Obaseki

Delta State Government has lambasted the All Progressives Congress (APC) for accusing the Chairman of the South-South Governors’ Forum, and Governor of the state, Ifeanyi Okowa of mobilising thugs to aid the second term bid of Governor Godwin Obaseki of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the September 19 governorship election in Edo State.

 

This came 24 hours after the Publicity Secretary of APC, Sylvester Imonina and his counterpart in the PDP, Dr. Ifeanyi Osuoza, engaged in war of words over the election, and expressed  wonder why the opposition party abandoned its negative reputation across the country to languish in ignorance and immature politics.

 

The state Commissioner for Information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu, who took exception to the allegation in Asaba yesterday, said the Big Heart State, was not created 29 years ago to produce thugs for elections or use them to heat up the polity. He noted that Okowa as the Chairman of the Forum would continue to campaign in support of Godwin Obaseki’s reelection for his remarkable achievements in various sectors of the Edo economy.

 

He said it was unacceptable for APC to accuse the Delta State Government of sponsoring thugs and wondered when it became illegal for a governor to accompany his counterpart to campaign and inauguration of people-oriented projects.

 

The Commissioner, however, added that it was APC that was desperately deploying political naivety to return Edo State to their party. Aniagwu said: “For APC to throw attack on our government and individuals in the state of deploying thugs from Delta to Edo smacks true tenets of politics. We do not produce thugs in Delta or use thugs for election.

 

The 2019 election was conducted in this state, Governor Okowa won his re-election and no life was lost.

