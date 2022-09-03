News

Delta govt collecting PVCs from residents to rig elections–APC

The Delta State All Progressives Congress (APC) Gubernatorial Campaign Organisation has raised the alarm over plans by officials of the state government to compromise the 2023 general elections by illegally obtaining Permanent Voters Cards (PVC) from unsuspecting voters. Specifically, the party described the move by the Delta State Ministry of Youth Development to obtain Permanent Voters Cards from applicants for its skill acquisition programme as fraudulent and as preparing the grounds to rig the forthcoming poll.

In a statement by the Director, Communications and Media Strategy of the campaign organisa-tion, Mr. Ima Niboro, the group called on the police and other relevant agencies to arrest the situation as a means of forestalling a breakdown of law and order.

Niboro said the aim of collecting PVCs from applicants is to disenfranchise them and use such details to manipulate the outcome of the 2023 general election in the state. “Our attention has been drawn to a fraudulent move by the Delta State Ministry of Youth Development through its Rural Youth Skill Acquisition Programme to obtain Permanent Voters Cards (PVC) from applicants. “There is no correlation between an applicant seeking skill acquisition and his PVC, as this only suggests that the PDP government is hellbent on rigging the forthcoming elections in the state.

 

