Delta govt congratulates new AFN President

Delta State Government on Wednesday rolled out its drums of joy as the Athletic Federation of Nigeria elected and inaugurated the chairman of the state’s Sports Commission, Chief Tonobok Okowa, as its new president. A statement by the Chief Press Secretary, Olisa Ifeajika, to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, commended the AFN delegates for a peaceful poll that had given them a Board to end the festering crisis in the Federation.

Besides lauding the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, for treading the path of wisdom and responsibility in ensuring that peace returned to AFN, it tasked Okowa to build on the exploits of Chief Solomon Ogba, a Deltan, who took athletics in the country to superlative heights as president few years ago.

“We are proud of your sterling and enviable accomplishments in sports administration and development and we hope that you will deploy your wealth of experience into the development of Athletics in Nigeria,” he said. “Having led the Delta State Sports Commission since 2015, you have by dint of dedication and hardwork contributed immensely to the winning streak of our dear state in all sports competitions in Nigeria.” The state urged the new president of the AFN to savour his hard-earned victory and ensure that Team Nigeria performed well at the forthcoming Olympics in Tokyo.

