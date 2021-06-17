Sports

Delta govt congratulates new AFN President

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole Comment(0)

Delta State Government on Wednesday rolled out its drums of joy as the Athletic Federation of Nigeria elected and inaugurated the chairman of the state’s Sports Commission, Chief Tonobok Okowa, as its new president. A statement by the Chief Press Secretary, Olisa Ifeajika, to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, commended the AFN delegates for a peaceful poll that had given them a Board to end the festering crisis in the Federation.

Besides lauding the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, for treading the path of wisdom and responsibility in ensuring that peace returned to AFN, it tasked Okowa to build on the exploits of Chief Solomon Ogba, a Deltan, who took athletics in the country to superlative heights as president few years ago.

“We are proud of your sterling and enviable accomplishments in sports administration and development and we hope that you will deploy your wealth of experience into the development of Athletics in Nigeria,” he said. “Having led the Delta State Sports Commission since 2015, you have by dint of dedication and hardwork contributed immensely to the winning streak of our dear state in all sports competitions in Nigeria.” The state urged the new president of the AFN to savour his hard-earned victory and ensure that Team Nigeria performed well at the forthcoming Olympics in Tokyo.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Blake shooting: NBA postpones games after players’ boycott

Posted on Author Reporter

  The NBA postponed all three scheduled playoff games on Wednesday after Milwaukee Bucks players boycotted Game 5 of their series against the Orlando Magic in protest over the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin. Blake, a black man who was shot seven times in the back by police on Sunday, is recovering in […]
Sports

Enyimba beat Abia Warriors to emerge Gov Ikpeazu Pre-Season Champions

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Eight-time champions of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL), Enyimba, has emerged the champion of the maiden edition of the Governor Ikpeazu Pre-season Championships concluded on Saturday in Aba, Abia State.   The game started with the LOC Chairman, Ugochukwu Onosike, performing the ceremonial kickoff.   The People’s Elephant had in the first 10 minutes […]
Sports

Shorunmu bags chieftaincy title in Wasimi

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Retired Super Eagles goalkeeper, Ike Shorunmu, on Saturday got a surprise at the palace of the Oniwasimi of Wasimi, Oba Emmanuel Babatunde Oshuntogun, as he was conferred with the traditional Chieftaincy title of Olunla of Wasimi.   The former goalkeeper trainer visited the paramount ruler of the community in the company of some top sports […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica