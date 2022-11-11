Delta Govt: No loss of life at Asaba Sports Complex incident

Delta State Government yesterday said no loss of life was recorded on the accident, which occurred at the construction site of the indoor sports complex at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba. The state’s Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu, in a life video at the venue of the incident said reports making the rounds of substandard materials as cause of the accident were untrue. He said the accident was caused by misalignment of the crane by its operator which led to the heavy duty equipment crashing on the wall in one of the floors. According to him, contrary to reports of loss of lives only one person sustained minor injury and has since been treated while other workers have also returned to site. He said the contractor has assured that the crashed wall would be fixed within 48 hours.
