Delta: Govt reopens movies, cinema houses, reads riot act to operators

As part of plans to ease the lockdown due to the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) pandemic in the state, the Delta State Government yesterday granted approvals and directed films and cinema houses to reopen for business. The lockdown order was imposed on the nation since March to contain the spread of deadly COVID-19 pandemic.

This was as the state government had earlier relaxed the lockdown for religious houses, hotels and eateries with directive on strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols such as wearing of face-masks, regular washing of hand with soap in running water, use of alcohol-based sanitizer and maintaining of social/ physical distancing.

The state Commissioner for Information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu, who read the riot act yesterday in Asaba, the state capital, against violators of the protocols, threatened that no individual or corporate organisation that breached the rules would go unpunished.

He said: “Be rest assured that we will clampdown on anyone, who contravenes the lay-down protocols of social distancing and wearing of face-masks. Hotels and relaxation centres can now operate with takeaway drinks and foods, but no buffer. We will monitor these processes to ensure that nobody jeopardises the gains we have made against the virus.” Aniagwu, however, recalled that as at the last count, the state recorded 1,780 confirmed cases of COVID-19, out of which 1,600 had been discharged and 180 active cases still pending at the various isolation centres in the state.

The Commissioner further explained that most of the interventions for the fight against the virus came from the World Bank, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Coalition Against COVID-19, and BUA Cement Factory, the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), the Nigeria Petroleum Development Corporation (NPDC), Zenith Bank, which donated utility vehicles such as ambulances and other consumables to cushion the effects of the pandemic on over 48,000 households across the state.

Like this: Like Loading...