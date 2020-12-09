Delta: Govt sets up judicial panel for Oleh killings

Delta State Government has directed that a judicial panel of inquiry be constituted to unravel the immediate and remote causes of the reported cases of killing at Oleh community in Isoko South Local Government Area of the state.

This was as the governor sent a high-powered delegation to condole with the monarch of the area, the Odiologbo of the Kingdom, HRM A.W.O Ovrawah over the gruesome murder of no fewer than 12 indigenes of the community on October 16, 2020. Okowa, who was represented by the Special Adviser on Peace Building and Conflict Resolution, Chief Edwin Uzor, however, assured the monarch that justice would prevail and those involved in the heinous crime would be exposed and made to face the law.

Thus, he commended the peaceful disposition and resilience of Oleh people despite the provocations, even as the governor urged the Chairman of Isoko South Local Government Area, Hon. Malik Ikpokpo, as well as security agencies continue to maintain peace in the area in order to avoid the breakdown of law and order. Okowa said: “Violence anywhere is a threat to peace and harmony everywhere. I want to assure you that everyone who has a link whatsoever and in any form with this heinous crime would be exposed and made to face the wrath of the law.

“While praying to God for the repose of the souls of the victims of the attack, we urge you to remain calm and avoid actions or utterances which may further heat up the area and probably lead to reprisal, and which may also lead to further avoidable deaths.” The monarch, joined by the President-General of Oleh Community, Chief Believe Alaka, among others, expressed confidence in the governor and his promise to ensure justice for the slain victims, even as they pledged to remain peaceful.

Like this: Like Loading...