Delta govt to FG: Amend constitution to make S’South ports functional

The members of the House of Representatives Committee on the review of 1999 Constitution yesterday got what they did not bargain for in Asaba, the Delta State capital as indigenes demand Comed for a constitution that will make all moribund sea ports in South-South zone functional.

The Delta State Government had since the advent of democracy in 1999 being agitating for the revamping of the Warri, Koko and Sapele sea ports but to no avail. But at the Event Centre venue of the South-South zone public hearing by the committee in Asaba yesterday, participants of different pressure groups from the various ethnic nationalities, including Isoko, Urhobo, Itshekiri, Ndokwa, Aniocha, Oshimili, canvassed for a region-friendly constitution that will promote the comparative advantage of every zone.

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, who earlier received the committee members, led by the Deputy Speaker, Idris Wase; Minority Leader, Ndudi Elumelu and others on a courtesy call ahead of the hearing, said effort must be made to correct the marginalization defects of the 1999 Constitution. The governor supported by the Speaker of the state’s House of Assembly, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, his Deputy, Rt Hon Ochor Ochor ans other top government functionaries said a fresh constitution had become imperative in view of the lacunas in the 1999 constitution.

