News

Delta govt upscales N6bn Ayakoromo bridge contract to N10.5bn

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole Comment(0)

Delta state government yesterday approved the upward review of the N6 billion Ayakoromo bridge contract to N10.5 billion for speedy completion according to specification. The Commissioner for Information in the state, Mr Charles Aniagwu, supported by his counterpart in Urban Renewal, Chief Arthur Akpovwowo, after the state’s eecutive council meeting in Asaba said the the review was part of decisions reached by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

He explained that the contract for the construction of the bridge which was awarded in 2013 had to be reviewed as a result of present economic realities in the country. He said the project is expected to be completed and inaugurated within the next 15 months.

He said “The Ayakoromo bridge also came up today and the Exco has approved an upward review of that contract which was awarded in 2013 at the initial cost of about N6 billion. He said a programme under lease to an Independent Power Generating Companies has been perfected to make the Independent Power Plant (IPP) in Oghara, come on stream.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

We’ll be fair, LGC Appeal C’ttee tells Kwara APC members

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni

Members of the Kwara state All Progressives Congress (APC) with genuine complaints about the recently concluded Local Government Congresses in the state have been assured of fairness and justice in the treatment of their complaints. Giving the assurance on Friday in Ilorin, the state capital, while addressing party faithful, the Chairman, Local Government Appeal Committee […]
News

Nigeria, Morocco entrepreneurs establish Business Council

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

    Following an agreement to boost economic cooperation, a Nigeria-Morocco Business Council has been established. The agreement was signed by entrepreneurs from Nigeria and their Moroccan counterparts in Rabat, Morocco   The Chairman of the Nigerian delegation, Yusuf Hamisu Abubakar, said the agreement, which was signed and adopted by both sides, is expected to […]
News

Study: Increased sun exposure could reduce breast cancer risk

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyem

i Researchers in the United States said increased sun exposure is linked to a lower risk of breast cancer. These are the results of a new study conducted by researchers from the University at Buffalo in the United States and the University of Puerto Rico.   Researchers made use of the device called chromameter to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica