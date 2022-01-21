Delta govt upscales N6bn Ayakoromo bridge contract to N10.5bn

Delta state government yesterday approved the upward review of the N6 billion Ayakoromo bridge contract to N10.5 billion for speedy completion according to specification. The Commissioner for Information in the state, Mr Charles Aniagwu, supported by his counterpart in Urban Renewal, Chief Arthur Akpovwowo, after the state’s eecutive council meeting in Asaba said the the review was part of decisions reached by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

He explained that the contract for the construction of the bridge which was awarded in 2013 had to be reviewed as a result of present economic realities in the country. He said the project is expected to be completed and inaugurated within the next 15 months.

He said “The Ayakoromo bridge also came up today and the Exco has approved an upward review of that contract which was awarded in 2013 at the initial cost of about N6 billion. He said a programme under lease to an Independent Power Generating Companies has been perfected to make the Independent Power Plant (IPP) in Oghara, come on stream.

