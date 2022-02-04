News

Delta graduates 1,000 youths, wealth creation models

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole Comments Off on Delta graduates 1,000 youths, wealth creation models

The Delta State government yesterday graduated 1,000 youths for the 2020/2021 cycle in the Skill Training Entrepreneurial Programme (STEP) and the Youth Agricultural Entrepreneur Programme (YAGEP) and equipped them with starter-packs and take-off grants. The beneficiaries include 25 Persons with Disabilities (PwDs), selected from each of the 25 local government areas in the state; 654 STEPreneurs and 346 YAGEPreneurs.

Since its inception in 2015, the job creation empowerment programme has covered 6,074 beneficiaries, while the number has expanded the portfolio of the youth empowerment programmes, including RYSA, GEST, WESAP and ICT-YEP of the state government. The state Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, supported by the Chairman of the state Traditional Rulers’ Council, the Orodje of Okpe Kingdom, lauded the proper documentation of the programme since 2015, saying the initiative is a ‘work in progress for an expanding programme.’ “It is only an irresponsible person that will succeed me and not continue with this programme because it is a responsible initiative; it has already been legalised and signed into law by me.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

FG to clamp down on COVID-19 vaccination certificate racketeers, prosecute them

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Federal Government says it will soon clamp down on COVID-19 vaccination certificate racketeers with a resolve to prosecute them. It said through reliable intelligence an illegal market for procuring vaccination certificates by some unscrupulous elements has been uncovered. The Chairman of the Presidential Steering Committee (PSC) on COVID-19 and Secretary to the Government […]
News

Kaduna Court to rule on El-Zakzaky’s case July 28

Posted on Author Baba Negedu

A Kaduna High Court, yesterday, adjourned to July 28 for ruling on the defence counsel’s no-case-submission in the trial of the leader of Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), Ibraheem Zakzaky and his wife, Zeenat. Justice Gideon Kurada adjourned the case after the prosecution and counsel to the defendants addressed the court on the no case […]
News

Reps to probe NNPC over award of contracts for refineries’ repairs

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

The House of Representatives has resolved to investigate the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) over the awards for the refurbishment of refineries in the country. The resolution was taken after adopting a motion brought by Hon. Henry Nwawuba (PDP, Imo) and seconded by Hon. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha (APC, Imo). In his lead debate, Nwawuba noted that […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica