Delta graduates 1,000 youths, wealth creation models

The Delta State government yesterday graduated 1,000 youths for the 2020/2021 cycle in the Skill Training Entrepreneurial Programme (STEP) and the Youth Agricultural Entrepreneur Programme (YAGEP) and equipped them with starter-packs and take-off grants. The beneficiaries include 25 Persons with Disabilities (PwDs), selected from each of the 25 local government areas in the state; 654 STEPreneurs and 346 YAGEPreneurs.

Since its inception in 2015, the job creation empowerment programme has covered 6,074 beneficiaries, while the number has expanded the portfolio of the youth empowerment programmes, including RYSA, GEST, WESAP and ICT-YEP of the state government. The state Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, supported by the Chairman of the state Traditional Rulers’ Council, the Orodje of Okpe Kingdom, lauded the proper documentation of the programme since 2015, saying the initiative is a ‘work in progress for an expanding programme.’ “It is only an irresponsible person that will succeed me and not continue with this programme because it is a responsible initiative; it has already been legalised and signed into law by me.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...