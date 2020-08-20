News

Delta: Group urges CP, IGP to fish out killers of community leader

Posted on

The Delta State Police Commissioner, Mr. Hafeez Mohammed Inuwa, and the Inspector General of Police (IG), Mohammed Adamu have been called to fish out the killers of the Chairman of Agadama community in Uwheru Kingdom, Ughelli North Local Government Area of the state, Mr. Sunday Iniovogoma, who was allegedly killed by yet to be identified assassins.

The call was made yesterday by Urhobo sociocultural organisation, the Urhobo Progress Union (UPU), which expressed shock at the worrisome dimension with which the killings had assumed. The Chief Joe Orode Omene-led UPU, however, vowed that the Urhobo people would resort to self-help to defend their land if the concerned authorities failed to bring the perpetrators of the nefarious act to book. Omene had at a press statement alleged that those who threw the dynamite into Iniovogoma’s house at about 12:40 p.m leading to his death were those who had earlier tried to kill him, saying they must be fished out to face the wrath of the law.

He said: “Iniovogoma was brutally murdered with dynamite in his house in broad daylight. We, the people of Urhobo are calling on the state Commissioner of Police, Hafiz Inuwa and the Inspector General of Police to fish out these killers, because this is one death too many; and a clear terms it is a we-can-take-it-no-more death.

