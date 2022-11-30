Delta Guber: Edevbie denies endorsing Oborevwori

A former governorship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta State, David Edevbie, has dismissed the media report that he has endorsed the governorship candidate of the party, Sheriff Oborevwori. Edevbie, in a statement signed by his media aide, Allison Abanum, said the alleged endorsement is the hand work of political clowns in the political space.

He said: “Sometimes I am tempted to speak like a Prophet but I consciously draw myself back because I really don’t want to be caught on camera on some issues, but I am extremely excited that I have like minds like you who have chosen the lonely and rough path to restore the Dignity of Our People and State.

“It takes only Heroes like you to insist on nothing but the best for our state and that explains why I keep reaching out to us from time to time till Our Restoration Hour. “There is a viral video of one Hon Julius Akpovoka trending on social media that our principal, Olorogun David Edevbie has endorsed Sheriff, please kindly ignore the video and the drama. “It’s all the handwork of political clowns in the political space, it’s all desperation and that shows who they are. Kindly take note of such desperate people because they are dangerous.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...