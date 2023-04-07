Delta Guber: Gbagi files 79-page petition against PDP

The candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the March 18 Delta State governorship poll Kenneth Gbagi has submitted a 79-page petition to the Election Petitions Tribunal challenging the declaration of Sheriff Oborevwori as the winner of the election. The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the election Ovie Omo Agege had earlier petitioned the tribunal challenging the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)’s declaration of Oborevwori of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the winner. In his petition, Gbagi asked the tribunal to address the issue of non-compliance with provisions of the Electoral Act. The wife of former PDP National Chairman Mrs Mariam Nneamaka Ali, who contested the Delta North senatorial poll under the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), and the candidate of the Labour Party (LP) Ken Kanma also approached the tribunal to nullify the victory of Ned Nwoko of the PDP. Former Minister of State for Education Gbaji, who came fifth in the polls, submitted the petition in the company of his lead counsel Magaji Mato Ibrahim (SAN) to the tribunal in Asaba yesterday.

