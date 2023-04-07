Delta Guber: Gbagi files 79-page petition against PDP

The candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the March 18 Delta State governorship poll Kenneth Gbagi has submitted a 79-page petition to the Election Petitions Tribunal challenging the declaration of Sheriff Oborevwori as the winner of the election. The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the election Ovie Omo Agege had earlier petitioned the tribunal challenging the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)’s declaration of Oborevwori of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the winner. In his petition, Gbagi asked the tribunal to address the issue of non-compliance with provisions of the Electoral Act. The wife of former PDP National Chairman Mrs Mariam Nneamaka Ali, who contested the Delta North senatorial poll under the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), and the candidate of the Labour Party (LP) Ken Kanma also approached the tribunal to nullify the victory of Ned Nwoko of the PDP. Former Minister of State for Education Gbaji, who came fifth in the polls, submitted the petition in the company of his lead counsel Magaji Mato Ibrahim (SAN) to the tribunal in Asaba yesterday.
Related Articles
Ojora Royal Family breaks silence on Adedapo’s death
The Ojora Royal Family of Lagos has confirmed the death of their son Omo-Oba Adedapo Adelanke Abdulfatah Ojora. In a statement released by Toyin Saraki on Saturday, the family noted that Adedapo died on Friday, December 11, at his Ikoyi, Lagos residence. Street Journal that broke the news said it was a case of […]
7 Natalie Monroe quotes that will help you crush it
Social media is a tough world, so good mentors or even following authority figures can help you be successful. There is no shortage of informational sources out there, and you can easily do your homework on someone to determine how legitimate they are. “One of the most important steps you can take is to take […]
Osinbajo to Abiodun: Take advantage of your proximity to Lagos for economic growth
Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo yesterday charged Governor Dapo Abiodun and the residents of Ogun State to take full advantage of the state’s proximity to Lagos State, the nation’s commercial hub for economic prosperity of the state. Osinbajo gave the charge during the 1st Annual General meeting of Remo Growth and Development Foundation (REMOGDF) held at Iperu-Remo, […]