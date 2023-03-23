Delta Guber: INEC Awarded Victory To Highest Bidder – YPP Candidate

The governorship candidate of the Young Peoples Party (YPP) in Delta State, Comrade Sunny Ofehe, has accused the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of awarding victory of the February 25 and March 18 elections in the country to the highest bidder.

Addressing journalists in Abuja on the outcome of the polls, Ofehe stated that what transpired at the March 18 election was a mere selection of premeditated choices, noting that huge fraud was sadly perpetrated in the course of conducting the polls.

He alleged that chieftains of both the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) were in connivance with the INEC, which endorsed what he described as “the charade, caricature, and show of shame.”

The politician claimed that the YPP had substantial evidence to expose the tremendous fraud that took place across polling units and wards in each of the 25 local government councils in the State.

According to him, the good people of Delta State were disenfranchised and denied the right to free choice of their political leaders by widespread thuggery, vote buying, a concoction of figures at collation centers, and the like.

Ofehe queried why should INEC budget such a humongous sum of money “only to midwife this sham and jamboree?” asking if it is not better for INEC “to advertise elective positions in the media and open a bidding process for the highest bidders to be announced instead of wasting money of tax-payers who are given false hope that they’ll elect their leaders?”

Speaking further, he said, “after assurances by the electoral umpire, INEC, grueling campaigns by various parties and debates all of which raised the consciousness and hopes of the people for a better election, the influence of money owing to the weaponization of poverty in the land played an unfortunate role in the elections.

The elective positions therefore largely went to the highest bidder. This is not the democracy Nigeria truly wants. This is not the democracy | decided to participate. Our democracy, indeed, failed to evolve one notch higher! Sad!

“With governance thrown to incapable hands, the economy of our dear Delta State will more likely bleed in the wilderness in the next four years.

“We must not continue like this. We must not continue to sweep under the carpet the fraud that has characterized our elections. As an environmental, human, and political rights activist, I will, everywhere in the globe | chance to, continue to shame these polls that were less than free, less than credible, and hence unfair. It is hoped that this approach has the beneficial effect of deepening our electoral system.”

Furthermore, Ofehe said: “to provide a permanent solution, | recommend that the President of Nigeria who will be sworn in on 29 May 2023, must convoke a National Conference to deliberate on all aspects of Nigeria Elections, from Party Primaries to INEC General Elections.

“The resolutions arrived at in the National Conference must be articulated as new Election Reform Bills to be passed into Laws by Nigeria’s Legislature and signed by Mr. President of Nigeria.”

The visibly worried candidate maintained that if not for the election irregularities, he remained the most capable, credible, competent, and generally acceptable candidate for the Delta State Governorship seat.

Recall that the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Sheriff Oborevwori, who is the Speaker of the State House of Assembly had 360,234 votes to defeat other candidates including the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Ovie Omo-Agege who polled 240,229.

Like this: Like Loading...