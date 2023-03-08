Delta Guber: ‘Obi-dient Generals’ disown APC endorsement

The General Commander of the supporters of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi, Dr Emeka Mandella, has disowned the purported endorsement of the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State, Ovie Omo- Agege.

Mandella, who was in Asaba with three Area-Commanders, including his South-East Zonal Coordinator and member, Obi presidential campaign council, Mr Nkenna Azomchime, said the endorsement of Omo-Agege, who is the Deputy Senate President, was null and void.

He said: “How can we support the APC? Our struggle today is to get APC out of power and end the sadness, poverty, hunger, insecurity and unemployment. The party that brought darkness and hardship upon us. “The news that Obidient/ family has thrown support for APC in Delta state is false. This is the falsehood we have come here to debunk.” He said the Obi-dient family would engage in a peaceful demonstration across the country against Obi’s stolen mandate by APC.

