News

Delta Guber: Oborevwori hits hometown for ward-to-ward campaign

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole Comment(0)

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the 2023 Delta governorship poll Sheriff Francis Oborevwori was well received in his Okpe hometown where he embarked on a ward-to-ward campaign yesterday. The Special Assistant to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa Media, Mr Ovie Success, who was part of the campaign train, said: “It was a homecoming of an illustrious son.”

He said the governorship candidate was not surprised about his acceptance by his supporters and well-wishers in the town. He said it is a clear sign that the entire Urhoho would vote for the PDP at the state and national levels next year. “Delta is a PDP state. The party has entrenched its growth and developmental strides on the sand of time in the state. After the ‘Stronger Delta’ pursuit of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, the M.O.R.E manifesto of Oborevwori will take effect. So Deltans should expect more of bold ideas of economic and infrastructural development as from next year,” Ovie said.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

NDE trains 25 youths in solar energy installation

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma

No fewer than 25 unemployed youths in Enugu State are currently undergoing a one-week training in Solar Energy skills, being facilitated by the Abuja Graduate School. Similarly, 50 women, who benefited from a two-week training under the Women Empowerment Collaboration Scheme (WECS) of the National Directorate of Employment (NDE) were given N5,000,000 loan at the […]
News Top Stories

Why implementation of TSA is fraught with corruption –CITM

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

The Registrar/Chief Executive, Chartered Institute of Treasury Management (CITM), Mr Olumide Adedoyin, yesterday, said there were no proper safeguards in place to ensure the effective implementation of the Treasury Single Account (TSA). Adedoyin made this known while addressing the House of Representatives press corps in Abuja. He consequently called for continuous training and retraining of […]
News

Abiru emerges APC candidate in Lagos East by-election

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

The immediate past Managing Director of Polaris Bank Limited, Mr. Tokunbo Abiru has emerged as the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for the October 31 by-election in Lagos East Senatorial District. Abiru, a former Lagos State Commissioner of Finance, won in the 72 wards across the five local government areas in Lagos East Senatorial with […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica