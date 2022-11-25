Delta Guber: Oborevwori hits hometown for ward-to-ward campaign

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the 2023 Delta governorship poll Sheriff Francis Oborevwori was well received in his Okpe hometown where he embarked on a ward-to-ward campaign yesterday. The Special Assistant to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa Media, Mr Ovie Success, who was part of the campaign train, said: “It was a homecoming of an illustrious son.”

He said the governorship candidate was not surprised about his acceptance by his supporters and well-wishers in the town. He said it is a clear sign that the entire Urhoho would vote for the PDP at the state and national levels next year. “Delta is a PDP state. The party has entrenched its growth and developmental strides on the sand of time in the state. After the ‘Stronger Delta’ pursuit of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, the M.O.R.E manifesto of Oborevwori will take effect. So Deltans should expect more of bold ideas of economic and infrastructural development as from next year,” Ovie said.

