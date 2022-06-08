Delta Guber: Ofehe rides on YPP to upstage PDP

Last weekend’s emergence of prominent human right activist, Comrade Sunny Ofehe, as the governorship candidate of the Young Progressive Party (YPP) in Delta State, may have changed projections and permutations ahead of the 2023 polls in the State, WALE ELEGBEDE writes

The 2023 general elections may still be more than eight months away but in Delta State, the tussle on who takes over as the next governor in the Big Heart State has reached fever pitch.

For many Deltans, the entry of famous environmental rights activist, Comrade Sunny Ofehe, into race using the vehicle of Young Progressive Party (YPP), may have changed the complex of the election and set doubts on the usual dominance of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

Ofehe, a former student union leader and Founder/Executive Director of Hope for Niger Delta Campaigns (HNDC), emerged the Delta State Governorship candidate of the YPP last Saturday unopposed at the primaries held at Asaba, the Delta State capital using option A4 mode.

The governorship primary monitored by the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC in the State, Pastor Monday Udoh-Tom and security agents, saw Ofehe polled all 74 votes of delegates to emerge candidate of the party and was subsequently presented certificate of return and flag of the YPP.

In his address, Ofehe promised to deliver democratic dividends to Deltans if elected as Governor, adding that the State is endowed with mineral resources and potentials. While urging Deltans to reject both the PDP and APC in 2023, he said he was in the race as “a voice of the voiceless, a pathfinder for the deprived, the less privileged.

The state has lost 24 years due to maladministration resulting from unpatriotic spirit of those who lay the foundation of our pitiable state amidst plenty. “We will tell the world how much we can do within the next four years.

We will recreate Delta State of our dreams not just relying on federal allocation but with the various solid mineral deposits we have in this state. “Delta is abounding in crude oil resources and natural gas that are already being managed and wasted by the Federal Government.

We will ensure a paradigm shift from the manners this God given resource are tapped and utilise. The result of what we will do with these funds that will come in the form of federal allocation will be abound”.

Saying he would bring his international exposure and contacts to bear in the governance of the state if elected, he said his administration would not brag about road and school infrastructure development as tangible achievements. Ofehe said: “We know we can replicate it because as a state with the highest number of tertiary institutions, we can boast of adequate human capacity.

“This is why I am appealing for your commitment, this is why I want you to take this race as a movement that must come to fruition. We must join hands with the leadership of our dear party to see us through this race”.

Ofehe, a Nigeria-born, Dutch environmental rights activist whose activities focus on environmental degradation in the oilrich Niger Delta region, has distinguished Ofehe (l), receiving the party’s flag himself in fighting for the common interest of the people of Niger Delta and he has taken the advocacy and demand for a better life for Niger- Deltans globally.

Regarded as one of the young Nigerians who fought tirelessly against the military junta during the annulment of the June 12, 1993, presidential election and the aborted Third Republic, the YPP governorship candidate was a student leader of the University of Benin, he joined forces with other progressives, rights activists and civil society groups led by the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) for the enthronement of democracy in Nigeria on May 29, 1999.

Since the return of Nigeria to the democratic path on May 29, 1999, to herald the present Fourth Republic, Ofehe, has been one of the reference points in the Niger- Delta struggle and there is no way a book would be written on Niger- Deltans advocates and champions without mentioning Ofehe for the roles he played in ensuring a better life for the people at the creeks. While many people were fighting locally, Ofehe took the campaign to the international level by using his organisation, Hope for Niger Delta Campaigns to attract the international community to the plight of the Niger Delta people.

His intervention without any iota of doubt has attracted some development to the Niger-Delta region through support from the international community, individuals and organisations at home and in the Diaspora.

He has also used his international connections to empower thousands of youths in several communities through his philanthropic gesture. Ofehe was born on February 1, 1972, in Lagos to Chief Bernard Aghogho and Theresa Ofehe of Iyede, Isoko North Council area of Delta State. He completed his primary education in 1983 and completed secondary education at Unity School Agbarho in 1988.

He gained admission into the University of Benin in 1991 to study Industrial Chemistry and graduated in 1995. Ofehe became an activist while in university during the June 12, 1993, annulled the election of the late presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Chief Moshood Abiola. And because of his conviction for a better Nigeria, Ofehe mobilised his fellow students to demonstrate against the annulment of the presidential election by the then-military Head of State, Ibrahim Babangida.

He fled Nigeria for the Netherlands on November 28, 1995, where he sought political asylum to escape the hunt by the Abacha-led military government. While abroad, Comrade Ofehe because of his love and passion for Delta State and the Niger Delta region, founded a non-governmental organisation, Hope for the Niger Delta Campaigns headquartered in Rotterdam, Netherlands, in 2005.

HNDC focused on bringing the plight of the people of the Niger Delta to international awareness and it facilitated a dialogue with the militants in the creeks of the Niger Delta in 2005 in the midst of the face-off between the militants and the State security outfits. Ofehe’s campaign and advocacy through HNDC led to the release of some Dutch kidnapped oil workers.

He was also instrumental in litigation involving four Niger Delta farmers brought against Royal Dutch Shell in The Hague with a ruling in January 2013 in favour of one of the farmers. Ofehe also embarked on the publication of a monthly Niger Delta Diaspora magazine called “Inside Niger Delta Magazine”, as part of his commitment to exposing the plight of the people in the Niger Delta region.

Due to his activities to foster peace in the Niger Delta region, former President Goodluck Jonathan extended an invitation to Ofehe. He addressed a joint committee of the Nigeria House of Representatives and eventually invited 15 federal lawmakers to the Netherlands and the European Union in Brussels in 2009.

On February 25 and 26, 2010, Ofehe hosted stakeholders in the Niger Delta Peace Process at an international conference in the Hague, Netherlands, that was instrumental in finding a solution to the problems of youth restiveness in the Niger Delta region. Having impacted lives positively through his organisation, Hope for Niger Delta Campaigns, Comrade Ofehe believes he can do more if given the opportunity to serve in public office and his passion for a better Delta State and Nigeria at large made him throw his hat into the ring to contest for Delta State governorship during the 2019 general elections. In 2017, Ofehe declared his interest to contest for the governorship of Delta State on the platform of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

He said he was in the gubernatorial race because he wanted to be Governor to put an end to the sufferings of his people and bring about diversified sources of revenue to Delta State and reduce the dependency on oil and Federal allocations. Ofehe who has travelled globally with so much experience and credibility within his network considers himself the best candidate for the governorship race in Delta State.

But he was prevailed upon to withdraw from the race for Great Ogboru. Ofehe stepped down because he believed in Ogboru’s ideology but Ogboru lost the election to the incumbent Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). But despite not contesting in the last election, Ofehe never lost touch with his people. In the last few months, there have been several clarion calls and demands that Comrade Sunny Ofehe should contest for Delta State governorship in 2023 because many believe he can use his magic touch to change the story of the state positively.

Therefore in response to several calls and demands, Ofehe believes it is high time for him to yield to the clarion calls and take over the baton of leadership from the incumbent Governor Ifeanyi Okowa come May 29, 2023.

Ofehe will be contesting for Delta State 2023 governorship on the platform of the Young Progressives Party (YPP). YPP is a party with a youth ideology and it has proved its worth in Nigeria’s politics. YPP is one of the viable opposition parties in Nigeria and it has a sitting senator in the person of Senator Ifeanyi Ubah representing Anambra South in the Senate.

The party has provided a platform for many young Nigerians to aspire for public offices in line with the “Not Too Young To Run” bill signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari in 2018. Ahead of the 2023 general elections, many young people are contesting elections at the state and federal levels on the platform of the Young Progressives Party.

