Delta Guber: Omo-Agege distorting facts on 13% derivation – Okowa

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze and Dominic Adewole Comment(0)

The Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa has accused the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Ovie Omo- Agege, of distorting facts and misinforming people on the 13 per cent derivation refund to Niger Delta governors. Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr Olisa Ifejika, at a news conference yesterday in Abuja, accused the APC candidate of casting aspersions on Okowa, even when the governor would not be on the ballot against him for the March 2023 Delta governorship election.

According to Ifejika, the 13 per cent refund, which amounted to N270 billion, was paid in three instalments to the Delta State government, even when other states opted for one off payment. He said this was because Okowa wanted to be accountable to the people of the state, and utilise the money for the wellbeing, and listed the projects executed by the Okowa administration to include the construction of 2.9-kilometre road at the costal area of Bomadi. Ifejika stated that Orogun community where Omo- Agege comes from, the administration constructed eight roads.

He said: “These include Imoje road, Orogun link road, Aragor-Orogun road and others, which were not attracted by Omo-Agege to the state. “In Ughelli North Local Government Area, which is Omo-Agege local government, there are over 30 completed projects by Okowa’s administration. “And in his constituency where he represents in the Senate, which is Delta Central, we have more 150 completed projects.” He disputed the claim by the Deputy Senate President that he attracted projects to all the three senatorial districts in Delta State. Ifejika challenged the APC candidate to tell the people of Delta what he would do for them if elected as their governor, and stop distorting facts and misinforming the people.

 

