Delta Guber: PDP slams APC, SDP

The Delta State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said Sheriff Oborevwori’s victory has come to stay. Oborevwori was the candidate of the ruling party in the Mrach 18 governorship poll. Spokesman for the PDP Campaign Council in the state Fred Latimore said in Asaba yesterday that the candidate of the: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Ovie Omo-Agege and his Social Democratic Party (SDP) counterpart Kenneth Gbagi want to use the tribunal to assuage their woeful outing. He said: “The PDP does not expect anyone to cast aspersion on Omo-Agege and Gbagi for filing petitions. It is a gradual strategy to snuff out the shame that is usually associated with acute failure and embarrassing defeat.” The Chairman of the Coalition for Media Politics and Governance (CMPG) of the PDP and Executive Assistant to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa on Communications said Omo-Agege and Gbagi deployed the tactical legal tussle to stay afloat in the news.
