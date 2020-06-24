Metro & Crime

Delta: Gunmen free college staff after collecting N50m

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole Comment(0)

There was uneasy calm at Olijie- Igbanke towns in Agbor, Ika South Local Government Area of Delta State yesterday as suspected gunmen abducted five persons but later released them unhurt. However, the release came after families of the victims reportedly paid N50 million to the kidnappers.

The victims identified to be staff of the College of Education, Agbor are Dr. and Mrs. Ughamadu, Mr. and Mrs. Kent Nosier and Meschack Iwekaogwu. They were said to be on their way from the wedding ceremony of the daughter of the former Registrar of the college, Mr. Oscar Osagiede. The abductors, said to be suspected herdsmen, wielded sophisticated weapons.

They ambushed the victims, forced them out of their vehicles and led them away through the bush path. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, said the crime occurred within Edo State jurisdiction. She said: “I have called the DPO in Agbor. He said it happened within Edo State jurisdiction but their vehicle has been recovered to Igbanke Divisional Police Headquarters.” However, the New Telegraph learnt in Agbor yesterday that the victims were released to their families after N10 million was paid to the kidnappers for each of the five victims.

