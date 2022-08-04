Delta: Gunmen kill ASP as police declare two wanted for terrorism

A four man gang of gunmen have killed an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), David Igbinovia, at Ime-Obi in Agbor, Ika South Local Government Area of Delta State.

This happened as the command in the state declared one Francis Odiakose, alias Module, and Christopher Odiakose, a.k.a Bif Fish, wanted for act of terrorism.

Also, it came a week after gunmen ambushed a police van at Okpanam Divisional Headquarters, a suburb town to Asaba, the state capital and killed three policemen.

The Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bright Edafe, in Asaba Thursday said the suspects: “Have been declared wanted by the Nigeria Police on C.R.O form 5 issued by the Delta State Police Command.”

He said: “A warrant of arrest has been issued by a Magistrate Court of Delta state Holden at Asaba Magisterial District against them for Terrorism and other offences.

“They are wanted by the Police for offenses of conspiracy, terrorism, cultism, attempted murder, grievous harm and conduct likely to cause breach of the peace. If seen, members of the public to enjoined to please arrest and hand over to the nearest Police Station or to the office of the Commissioner of Police Delta State, contact the PPRO, the Control Room or call the following numbers 08137826675 or 08131070122, 09155570008, 09155570007, 0803 668 4974.”

He said handsome rewards await any person(s) with useful information about their whereabouts.

