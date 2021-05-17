Metro & Crime

Delta: Gunmen kill DPO, two officers, raze division, vehicles

Gunmen yesterday killed three officers during an attack on a Divisional Police Station at Nsukwa town in Aniocha South Local Government Area of Delta State. The armed men burnt the police station and vehicles parked on the premises of the division.

 

The attack came three weeks after a mysterious fire gutted the Control Room of the state Police Command Headquarters in Asaba and the building harbouring the gadgets for intelligence gathering and communication.

 

It also occurred two weeks after the Commissioner of Police, Ari Muhammed Ali, read the riot act to criminals in the state and paraded over 45 suspected kidnappers, armed  robbers, cultists and internet fraudsters.

 

At the parade, Ali also narrated how more than 10 policemen were ambushed and murdered by bandits. The three officers murdered during yesterday’s attack included the Divisional Police Officer. The officers were rushed to the Emergency Unit of the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Asaba, where two were confirmed dead and the other was placed on life support.

 

The third police officer later died. The hoodlums were said to have attacked the station about 2am. Beside that the building was burnt, two Hilux vans and some of the impounded vehicles which were involved in accidents were also set ablaze. The attackers reportedly stole arms and ammunition and set free all the suspects in the cells.

 

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Bright Edafe, did not answer his calls to confirm the attack and killing. But a top police officer in Asaba attributed the attack to the spread of banditry in the South-East geo-political zone to Delta State.

 

He said: “Prior to this attack, the command headquarters in Asaba had received information, through intelligence gathering, that bandits had listed Delta State, after some police stations were attacked in Imo and Anambra states.

 

For this reason, the CP, Ari Muhammed Ali, ordered that a serious security beef up be mounted around the headquarters, even as he placed divisional headquarters on red alert. I guess they simply ambush the Nsukwa station.”

 

An indigene of Ejeme Aniogor, who identified himself simply as Innocent, said there was intense shootout between the police and the armed gang.

 

He said: “We heard the shooting but because of the fear of the unknown, we could not come out. Everybody was afraid. Suddenly, we saw smoke rising from the scene and heavy fire followed. It was later we heard that the police station was attacked and burnt.”

