Delta Headmasters’ Cup: Sponsors, organisers advocate fair play

Zenith Bank Plc and officials of Delta State have urged all the schools participating in the annual Headmasters’ Cup to embrace fair play. The CEO/GMD of the bank, Ebenezer Onyeagwu, said the purpose of the competition would be defeated if the participants did not adopt fair play, a major ‘rule’ of FIFA in the round leather game. Onyeagwu said: “Our aim as an organization is to give the young ones a chance to showcase their talents and expose them to people in authorities who will further boost them to get to world stage.

“It is important to be on the same page with the participants so that we can achieve our aim of developing these players for the future.” Commissioner for Primary Education in Delta State, Chika Ossai, also said there was a screening exercise conducted to ensure all the participants provide correct documentation.

