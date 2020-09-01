Delta holds schools resumption sine die, relaxes churches lockdown

Delta State Government has approved to relax the lockdown on various sectors of the state’s economy that were locked down at the wake of the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, but refused to lift the ban on total resumption of schools. This is as the state eased the protocols against mass gathering in religious houses, but insisted on social distancing protocol, use of sanitisers and regular handwashing.

The state Commissioner for Information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu, who disclosed this yesterday in Asaba, the state capital, however, said that the approval was granted as index cases of the virus infection in the state had dropped and based on strict adherence of worship centres to safety measures.

He said while steps were on top gear to ensure a total relaxation of the lockdown in the state, owners of relaxation centres, restaurants, amusement parks and hotels, should adhere strictly to the rules and precautions.

The Commissioner, who reiterated that the since the cynicism towards the pandemic in the state had not ended, religious bodies should continue with the message of safety, said: “Governor of the 36 states of the federation will be interfacing with the Presidential Task Force to further take decisions on other sectors and measures on the pandemic in order to determine the extent of easing of the lockdown.

We have discharged over 1,250 patients, but 48 victims succumbed to the infectious diseases, they are in the bosom of the Lord.” Aniagwu, who added that unlike Lagos State, Delta State Government would take its time to arrive at a date for the resumption for secondary and tertiary institutions in the state, declared:

“Outside the shores of Nigeria, there are places were there have been opening or schools and then there will be a spike in cases of coronavirus. So, we want to ensure that once we open, there will not be a spike in the cases of infection in the state.”

The Commissioner added that due to the spike, no Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps would be opened should there be flooding in the state this year, but warned those living in flood prone areas to relocate to the upland. “Despite the August break in rainfall, there would still be flooding.

The state government will try its best to meet the people halfway in support” he asserted, and urged the people of the state to comply with the security measures at check-points on highways around the state to fight criminality.

Like this: Like Loading...