News

Delta holds schools resumption sine die, relaxes churches lockdown

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole ASABA Comment(0)

Delta State Government has approved to relax the lockdown on various sectors of the state’s economy that were locked down at the wake of the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, but refused to lift the ban on total resumption of schools. This is as the state eased the protocols against mass gathering in religious houses, but insisted on social distancing protocol, use of sanitisers and regular handwashing.

 

The state Commissioner for Information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu, who disclosed this yesterday in Asaba, the state capital, however, said that the approval was granted as index cases of the virus infection in the state had dropped and based on strict adherence of worship centres to safety measures.

 

He said while steps were on top gear to ensure a total relaxation of the lockdown in the state, owners of relaxation centres, restaurants, amusement parks and hotels, should adhere strictly to the rules and precautions.

 

The Commissioner, who reiterated that the since the cynicism towards the pandemic in the state had not ended, religious bodies should continue with the message of safety, said: “Governor of the 36 states of the federation will be interfacing with the Presidential Task Force to further take decisions on other sectors and measures on the pandemic in order to determine the extent of easing of the lockdown.

 

We have discharged over 1,250 patients, but 48 victims succumbed to the infectious diseases, they are in the bosom of the Lord.” Aniagwu, who added that unlike Lagos State, Delta State Government would take its time to arrive at a date for the resumption for secondary and tertiary institutions in the state, declared:

 

“Outside the shores of Nigeria, there are places were there have been opening or schools and then there will be a spike in cases of coronavirus. So, we want to ensure that once we open, there will not be a spike in the cases of infection in the state.”

 

The Commissioner added that due to the spike, no Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps would be opened should there be flooding in the state this year, but warned those living in flood prone areas to relocate to the upland. “Despite the August break in rainfall, there would still be flooding.

 

The state government will try its best to meet the people halfway in support” he asserted, and urged the people of the state to comply with the security measures at check-points on highways around the state to fight criminality.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

COVID-19: Despite surge, Lagos residents ignore safety, precautions

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Indications have emerged that despite the increasing cases of COVID-19 in Lagos State, some residents have continued to flout the social gathering and distancing guidelines and other virus preventive measures as the State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the Nigeria Centre for Diseases Control (NCDC), have advised.   Sunday Telegraph learnt that the development has […]
News

Film regulators from Nigeria,Kenya want reopening of cinemas

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Film regulators from Nigeria and Kenya have called for a gradual reopening of cinemas in their countries. The call was made recently during a Zoom Meeting between the Executive Director, National Film and Video Censors Board, Alhaji Adedayo Thomas, and the Chief Executive Officer of the Kenya Film Classification Board, Dr. Ezekiel Mutua. The two […]
News

UI: Obaseki is our alumnus

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The University of Ibadan (UI) has confirmed Edo Governor Godwin Obaseki graduated from the institution. The university, in a statement by its Registrar, Mrs Olubunmi Faluyi, said Godwin Nogheghase Obaseki, studied Classics. According to the statement, the Governor gained admission to the university in 1976 and graduated in 1979 with a Second Class Honours (Lower […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: