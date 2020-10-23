News

Delta: House postpones 2021 budget presentation

The Delta House of Assembly has announced the postponement of the 2021 budget presentation by the state Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa.

 

This was as the Speaker of the House, Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, who disclosed this yesterday in a statement issued in Asaba, said the postponement of the budget presentation was sequel to the ongoing nationwide #EndSARS protest by the Nigerian youths, which has, however, assumed a worrisome dimension in the state.

 

The Speaker, who also adjourned plenary till October 27, said that a new date for the budget presentation would be communicated to the lawmakers.

