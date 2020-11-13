News

Delta: House set to grant autonomous status to Beneku

Posted on

Members of Umusadege- Ogbe community in Nddokwa West Local Government Area of Delta State yesterday barricaded the Ogume Junction, along the Asaba-Ughelli-Warri Expressway to protest the alleged move by the state House of Assembly to grant autonomous status to Beneku Kingdom. The protesters in their hundreds stormed the everbusy highway around 7a.m, and put a bonfire on the road, for which travellers and other road users were stranded for several hours as a result of the traffic gridlock.

The people were singing during the protest to show their grievances over the action of the lawmakers and their total disregard to a High Court order which restrained the state government from granting autonomous status to the community, which is under Umusadege-Ogbe.

Speaking on behalf of the people, one of the indigenes of the community, Mr. Azuka Odamike, said during the protest that the move by the House of Assembly was “reckless, rubber-stamped and totally unacceptable,” even as he further pointed out that it was wrong to cede Beneku to their neighbouring Ndokwa East Local Government Area, when the controversial town (Beneku) had been recognised judicially as part and parcel of the Umusadege-Ogbe community in Ndokwa West.

