Delta: Ibori’s leadership challenged as PDP squares up against resolute APC

The big fight between the former Governor of Delta state, Chief James Ibori, his successor, Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan and the incumbent Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has commenced with many observers describing it as a battle of wits that threatens not just the fortunes of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) but also the political careers of the gladiators. Owing to the serious dimension the feud has assumed and the dangers it portends for the PDP in Delta, which is seen as the traditional base of the PDP, prominent stakeholders within and outside the state, particularly, the National chairman, Senator Iyorcha Ayu, have waded into the matter with a view to resolving but all efforts have resulted in total futility.

The deep seated animosity again reared its head during primary elections to pick candidates for various political offices such as the state’s House of Assembly, Federal House of Representatives, the Senate and governorship. The exercise has not only brought open, the animosity between the two gladiators as rather than serve as an healing balm, it became dotted by bad blood, ‘dirty’ politicking leaving in its wake indelible marks capable of paving the way for the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) to snatch the state.

Consider the situation whereby the daughter of Governor Okowa having a smooth ride by clinching the ticket of the PDP for Ika-North East constituency, where the Governor hails from while the daughter of the immediate past governor, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan’s daughter losing out in her quest to represent Warri South West constituency.

The daughter of a former governor and acclaimed leader of the party in the state, Chief James Ibori who represented Ethiope West constituency in the state’s House of Assembly for two tenures, had to make serious effort knees to secure a return ticket. Ibori has been the political leader of the state since his emergence as governor in 1999 till date having produced not only his two successors, Uduaghan and Okowa in quick succession has to swallow his pride to allow his daughter, Erhiatake stage a return to the house. It is generally known that Okowa became governor in 2015, with the input and support of Ibori but from all indications, Okowa has undoubtedly ‘retired’ Ibori, by proving to him that he is the new face of politics in the oil rich state. The Ika born medical doctor will have to further justify this newfound status by winning the general election against a resolute APC opposition.

With the emergence of the incumbent Speaker of the state’s House of Assembly, Mr. Sheriff Oborevwori as the party’s governorship standard bearer against the dictates of Ibori, who showed his preference for his former Commissioner for Finance, Olorogun David Edevbie. With the current scenario, watchers have argued that the stage is set for battle royale amongst the major gladiators for the soul of the Delta PDP. Feelers obtained by Saturday Telegraph indicate that Ibori who is is set to deploy his remaining political strength for supremacy battle ahead in his bid to reassert himself as the supreme leader of the PDP in the state.

Although, pundits are of the opinion that Okowa has settled Ibori with his daughter, Erhriatake, winning her primary election for Ethiope Federal Constituency and ceding the PDP flag for Delta Central senatorial district to his ally, Chief Ighoyota Amori, Uduaghan, whose daughter, Orode, failed to secure the Warri South PDP ticket for the House of Assembly has cast a question mark on the alleged ‘give-and-take’ bargain.

Besides that the former Minister of State Education, Chief Kenneth Gbagi, staged a boycott of the governorship primary, Edevbie, Chief Ejaife Odebala, Okowa’s Deputy Governor, Barr Kingsley Otuaro, Sen James Manager, the immediate past Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Peter Mrakpor and a host of others, stormed out of the Late Stephen Keshi Stadium, venue of the exercise when they discovered that the game was up and Oborevwori was coasting to victory. What could be the next line of action for the aggrieved losers? The Ijaw ethnic nationality, which holds the militant axis of the state, and helped Okowa to secure the ticket in 2015 when power almost shifted away from Delta North, where he hails from, led by Manager and Chief Government Ekpemuolo, a.k.a Tompolo, is aggrieved. Gbaji earlier threatened that “something will happen if the primary election is fraught with errors and I don’t get the PDP ticket”.

He has lost but will he spring surprises against his party at the poll? Since Ibori, who is highly respected among the political bigwigs of the state was not ready to step down his interest for his political godson (Okowa), having tried every means to bring him to understand and surrender to his choice, his efforts completely crumbled with Oborevwori’s victory. Amori and his daughter still have hurdles to cross. The main election in 2023 is staring them in the face considering the fact that opposition candidates have girded their loins waiting to square up with them.

If it must be ‘PDP All the Way’, Okowa who has a temporary victory has to court other stakeholders who lost out in the governorship primaries with a view to carrying all stakeholders along for a smooth ride back to power. The prospects for reconciliation are not even being made easy with the prevailing war of words among the media team of Edevbie and Oborevwori. The next battle will be with the opposition APC led by the Deputy Senate President, Chief Ovie Omo-Agege who coincidently is the governorship candidate of the party. Oborevwori will definitely have Omo- Agege to contend with, especially as the cloud has thickened for a titanic clash next year.Will Ibori collapse his structure for Okowa to surmount the hurdle and retain the age-long PDP winning streak? Time shall tell.

