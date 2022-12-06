Sports

Delta keen on hitch-free NSF

…LOC boss plays down amazing start of host

 

The co-Chairman of the Local Organising Committee (LOC) of the ongoing national Sports Festival, Tonobok Okowa, has played down the brilliant start of the state on the medals table of the games. As at yesterday night, Delta State athletes had won over 80 medals, including 43 gold while Ogun, Oyo in second and third positions were yet to record up to 10 gold medals each.

 

Rather than celebrating the way the coast is getting clear for the host state, Okowa insisted that winning medals was not strange to Team Delta. He argued that the LOC was more particular about the overall operations of the games in Asaba than the results being posted by the state’s contingent. “We have prepared so well for the games and we believe we have athletes good enough to give a good fight. Delta is used to getting good results anywhere but we have bigger responsibility here.

 

“To have 36 states and Abuja in Asaba for the Sports Festival is a big task and so we are more particular about making everyone feel at home to compete in a good atmosphere.

 

“We are working hard to ensure a hitch-free event. The facilities are there but there are many other logistics involved in staging a big event like this.

It is our own Olympics but we are up to the task since we also hosted African Athletics championship only few years’ back. “Running a good show all the way to December 10 is the priority of the LOC, to win the games in the end will only be an icing on the cake.” Delta 2022 National Sports Festival which started on November 30 runs till December 10 in Asaba.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

