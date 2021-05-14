Delta: Kidnappers abandon victim after shootout with police

A crack team of policemen yesterday rescued a 27-yearold man, Mr. Jeffrey Emekume, who was kidnapped on Eku- Abraka Road in Delta State. Emekume was abducted in his sky blue Lexus Jeep, with registration number RSH 716 AX. The police stormed the kidnappers’ hideout in the bush and engaged the gunmen in a shootout. However, when the suspects could not withstand the gun battle, they abandoned the victim and fled. Also, policemen attached to the Anti-Crime Patrol Unit intercepted a lorry with registration number BDG 358 YA with 170 pieces of six-inch pipes already cut to various sizes. The occupants of the lorry, Lukeman Jimoh (40), Yahaya Ikane (55), Ebi Yeregha (41), Lawal Aliyu (35) and Shola Bimigo, were identified as alleged experts in vandalism of the Federal Government pipelines at Ogulagha Dried Land in the state.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Edafe Bright, said in Asaba yesterday that the string of operations carried out at different locations in the command led to the rescue of the kidnap victim, Emekume. He said: “The Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in Sapele, CSP Harrison Nwabuisi, swiftly acted on a tip-off that the victim was kidnapped. He mobilised and led a crack team into the bush. The hoodlums, who could not withstand the relentless effort of the police, abandoned the victim and fled.”

Like this: Like Loading...