Metro & Crime

Delta: Kidnappers collect N50m, free NLC chair

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole Comment(0)

Abductors have freed the Delta State Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Goodluck Ofoburuku. The kidnappers, however, reportedly collected a N50 million ransom before releasing Ofoburuku. The labour leader was abducted about 8p.m. on Saturday last week in a controversial circumstance.

The abduction near the victim’s house behind the Immigration Head Office, on Ibusa-Asaba Highway. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, said Ofoburuku ran into an armed robbery operation while driving out of his house to buy medicine in his Toyota Sienna car and he was taken away.

The state NLC Secretary, Comrade Innocent Ofoayade, who earlier lamented the victim’s health status and raised fear about his whereabouts, said in Asaba yesterday that Ofoburuku was released on Monday night. He said: “We thank God that our chairman was released yesterday (Monday) night.

We are grateful to the state government, the police, the vigilantes and all those who showed concern.” Although Ofoayade said no ransom was paid, it was learnt that the kidnappers had initially demanded a N100 million ransom to free. However, after negotiations, the ransom was reduced to N50 million. The state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Hafiz Inuwa, also denied that ransom was paid. He said: “To the best of my knowledge, no amount was paid.” Ofoayade said Ofoburuku had started to receive treatment at an undisclosed hospital. “He was injured in the den of his kidnappers,” the NLC secretary said.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Early morning fire razes Benin’s Oba Market

Posted on Author Reporter

  The popular Oba Market in Benin City, the Edo State capital, has been razed. The fire, which burnt almost all the massive market, according to witnesses, started around 12:05 a.m. Monday and raged till 6 a.m., before it was put out by a team of fire fighters. It was learnt that there was no […]
Metro & Crime

Lalong, wife, kids’ second COVID-19 tests return negative

Posted on Author Reporter

  Musa Pam, Jos Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong, wife and members of his family, including his immediate staff, have tested negative to the coronavirus for the second time. Lalong in a press statement signed by Director, Press and Public Affairs, Dr. Makut Simon Macham said the second test conducted on him and his household […]
Metro & Crime

Pam’s NCPC appointment: Senator Gyang applauds Buhari

Posted on Author Musa Pam, Jos

The Senator representing Plateau North in the National Assembly, Sen. Istifanus Gyang has applauded President Muhammadu Buhari for appointing Reverend Yakubu Pam as Executive Secretary, Nigerian Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC).   Gyang, who is the Deputy Chairman Senate Committee on Defence, in a press statement signed and issued in Jos on Sunday by his Special […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: