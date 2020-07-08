Delta: Kidnappers collect N50m, free NLC chair

Abductors have freed the Delta State Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Goodluck Ofoburuku. The kidnappers, however, reportedly collected a N50 million ransom before releasing Ofoburuku. The labour leader was abducted about 8p.m. on Saturday last week in a controversial circumstance.

The abduction near the victim’s house behind the Immigration Head Office, on Ibusa-Asaba Highway. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, said Ofoburuku ran into an armed robbery operation while driving out of his house to buy medicine in his Toyota Sienna car and he was taken away.

The state NLC Secretary, Comrade Innocent Ofoayade, who earlier lamented the victim’s health status and raised fear about his whereabouts, said in Asaba yesterday that Ofoburuku was released on Monday night. He said: “We thank God that our chairman was released yesterday (Monday) night.

We are grateful to the state government, the police, the vigilantes and all those who showed concern.” Although Ofoayade said no ransom was paid, it was learnt that the kidnappers had initially demanded a N100 million ransom to free. However, after negotiations, the ransom was reduced to N50 million. The state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Hafiz Inuwa, also denied that ransom was paid. He said: “To the best of my knowledge, no amount was paid.” Ofoayade said Ofoburuku had started to receive treatment at an undisclosed hospital. “He was injured in the den of his kidnappers,” the NLC secretary said.

