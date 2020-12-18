Delta: Kidnappers collect N800,000, free 10-year-old boy

Kidnappers have freed a 10-year-old boy, Chimeremezie Izu, abducted in Asaba, Delta State. It was learnt that the abductors collected N800,000 ransom before releasing Chimeremezie. The victim was abducted two days ago at gunpoint at No. 5, Kelvin Street, new General Hospital Way, Ani Ngene, Core Area 4, GRA.

The gunmen harassed Chimeremezie’s mother, Mrs. Joy Debbi Ifeoma, who is still under psychological trauma, dispossessed her of her personal belongings including an Android phone and money, before whisking the boy away. They were said to have masked up to prevent members of the public from recognising them.

The hoodlums threatened to kill the boy if his parents delayed in paying the ransom. The Director-General (DG) of the Young Nigerian Rights Organisation, Comrade Victor Ojei, said the armed men used his mother’s phone to establish contact for the ransom. “He has been released by the kidnappers. We learnt they paid N800,000 to the abductors,” Ojei said. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, did not pick her calls to confirm the story.

Like this: Like Loading...