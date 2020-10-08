News

Delta launches free self-test HIV/AIDS initiative

Delta State Government has launched a HIV/AIDS Self-Testing initiative to reduce the infection of disease, which stands at over 63,000 victims in the state. This was as he noted that the state, Lagos and three other states in the South-South geo-political zone, including Edo, Akwa- Ibom and Rivers States have the highest record of HIV/AIDS in the country. Statistics, the state government added, indicated that the eight states accounted for 50 per cent of the HIV surge states in the country.

The chief launcher and the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mr. Chiedu Ebie, who was supported by the Commissioner of Health, Dr. Mordi Ononye; Commissioner for Information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu, and the Executive Secretary of Delta State Agency for the Control on AIDS, Dr. John Osuyali, during the launching of the initiative in Asaba, the state capital, yesterday said that the selftesting would go a long way in reducing global status of the disease, stigmatisation associated with Human Immuno-Deficiency Virus/Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome and indirectly reduce the high rate of unprotected sex. He said the strategy would also boost the mandatory fight against the pandemic and accelerate the case finding of the disease across the state.

The SSG said: “Apart from having a prevalence rate of 1.9 per cent, Delta State is among the eight burden states in the country. This calls for concern and wellthought out strategies to mitigate this unfortunate trend.” He, however, reiterated that Governor Okowa would continue to evolve innovative HIV protection methods in the state.

Our Reporters

