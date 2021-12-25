Delta lawmaker, aides escape gunmen attack

A lawmaker in Delta State, representing Ughelli South Constituency at the House of Assembly, Reuben Izeze, yesterday narrowly escaped being killed by unknown gunmen that suddenly opened fire on him around Effurun axis of Warri. Luck was on the side of the lawmaker as he survived and was rushed to the emergency unit of an undisclosed hospital for treatment.

Izeze, a rights activist, has been suspended thrice by other 28 colleagues at the House over his stance on certain issues bordering on the business of law making in the state and his style of politics. He was returning home when the gunmen, suspected to be assassins, opened fire on his vehicle. One of his aides, who pleaded anonymity, said: ”If not for the pro-activeness of his driver, the hoodlums would have snuffed life out of him.” The source said the lawmaker was targeted and shot at a very close range. He said the gunmen kidnapped one of his aides, whom he refused to mention his name, ”but they later freed him.”

