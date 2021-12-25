News

Delta lawmaker, aides escape gunmen attack

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole, Comments Off on Delta lawmaker, aides escape gunmen attack

A lawmaker in Delta State, representing Ughelli South Constituency at the House of Assembly, Reuben Izeze, yesterday narrowly escaped being killed by unknown gunmen that suddenly opened fire on him around Effurun axis of Warri. Luck was on the side of the lawmaker as he survived and was rushed to the emergency unit of an undisclosed hospital for treatment.

Izeze, a rights activist, has been suspended thrice by other 28 colleagues at the House over his stance on certain issues bordering on the business of law making in the state and his style of politics. He was returning home when the gunmen, suspected to be assassins, opened fire on his vehicle. One of his aides, who pleaded anonymity, said: ”If not for the pro-activeness of his driver, the hoodlums would have snuffed life out of him.” The source said the lawmaker was targeted and shot at a very close range. He said the gunmen kidnapped one of his aides, whom he refused to mention his name, ”but they later freed him.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Court orders FG to pay Rivers, Akwa Ibom N1.3trn oil revenue

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja yesterday ordered the Federal Government to pay $3.3 billion (N1.3trn) to Rivers and Akwa Ibom states, as their revenue share from crude oil sales. The amount formed the shares of the two sales from the $62 billion said to have been recovered from some oil companies by the […]
News

A’Ibom: CoS tasks Works Commissioner, says governor must not fail

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe

The Chief of Staff to the Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr. Inyangeyen has stressed that all appointees of the Governor Udom Emmanuel’s administration should work together as a team because the governor must not fail. He made the remarks yesterday during the handover ceremony to his successor, Prof. Eno Ibanga, who was appointed as the […]
News

Global coronavirus deaths exceed 700,000

Posted on Author Reporter

*One person dies every 15 seconds The global death toll from the coronavirus surpassed 700,000 on Wednesday, according to a Reuters tally, with the United States, Brazil, India and Mexico leading the rise in fatalities. Nearly 5,900 people are dying every 24 hours from COVID-19 on average, according to Reuters calculations based on data from […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica